UN Taking Every Measure to Secure Communications Amid Pegasus Scandal - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The United Nations is doing everything it can to secure its communications following reports that journalists and heads of state have been targeted by the Israeli spyware Pegasus, UN associate spokesperson Florencia SotoNino said on Thursday.

"We're taking every measure to ensure that our communications are secure," SotoNino said during a press briefing.

"[T]his is not the first time something like this happens, and it won't be the last, and we do everything we can to secure communications."

On Sunday, a consortium of prominent media outlets in cooperation with several non-governmental organizations published the results of a joint investigation that claims the Israeli NSO Group's software was used to hack smartphones of human rights activists, lawyers, journalists and business executives around the world.