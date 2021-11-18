UN: Taliban Making 'Genuine Effort' to Become Government, Constrained by Lack of Resources

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Taliban (sanctioned by the United Nations over terrorist activities) is making "genuine efforts" to present itself as a government in Afghanistan, but these efforts are constrained by the lack of resources and political ideology, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said in a UN Security Council meeting.

"Our general impression is that the Taliban, however, is making genuine efforts to present itself as a government," Lyons said on Wednesday. "These efforts are partly constrained by the lack of resources and capacity, as well as a political ideology that in many ways clashes with contemporary international norms of governance."

The Taliban movement have not yet gained full trust from the Afghan population or convinced them if the capacity to govern, Lyons also said, adding that the de-facto authorities struggle to address serious internal divisions in the country.

"The Taliban must decide on whether to govern according to the needs and the rights of the diverse Afghan population or whether to rule on the basis of a narrow ideology and an even narrower ethnic base," Lyons said.

On a positive note, Lyons said the Taliban continues to seek ways to overcome the major lack of trust that prevents international recognition. To that end, the movement has begun to raise revenues from customs, and used some of these revenues to start paying partially the salaries to civil servants, he said.

Lyons also said the Taliban has continued to provide security to UN personnel throughout the country and allow for humanitarian access.

This development changed the security situation on the ground and allowed the United Nations to visit parts of the country not visited in 15 years to provide vital assistance, he added.