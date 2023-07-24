Open Menu

UN Talks Seek To Fix 'broken' Global Food System

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 07:58 PM

UN talks seek to fix 'broken' global food system

A three-day United Nations summit opened in Rome on Monday aimed at tackling a "broken" global food system where millions are starving, two billion are overweight or obese and the planet is suffering

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :A three-day United Nations summit opened in Rome on Monday aimed at tackling a "broken" global food system where millions are starving, two billion are overweight or obese and the planet is suffering.

The food systems summit comes amid growing food insecurity around the world, with UN agencies warning of an increasing number of people suffering from chronic hunger.

"In a world of plenty, it is outrageous that people continue to suffer and die from hunger," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the opening of the meeting.

"Global food systems are broken -- and billions of people are paying the price.

" More than 780 million people go hungry around the globe, even as nearly one-third of the world's food is wasted or lost, he said.

And while 462 million people are underweight, two billion are overweight or obese, he added.

The summit brings together representatives from the UN's three food agencies headquartered in Rome -- the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Food Programme (WFP) -- alongside heads of states, government representatives and delegates.

Related Topics

World United Nations Agriculture Rome Price From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

TDAP in collaboration with HCCI organizes training ..

TDAP in collaboration with HCCI organizes training programme for Hyderabad busin ..

10 minutes ago
 PITB conducts e-Procurement System training for Co ..

PITB conducts e-Procurement System training for Communication & Works Department

59 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Minister for Foreign Trade elected as C ..

UAE&#039;s Minister for Foreign Trade elected as Chair of WTO’s 13th Ministeri ..

1 hour ago
 North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile - Jap ..

North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile - Japanese Prime Minister's Office

59 minutes ago
 Russia, China Resist Hegemonic Actions Abusing Min ..

Russia, China Resist Hegemonic Actions Abusing Minority Interests - Security Cou ..

59 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Law Banning Gender Reassignment

Putin Signs Law Banning Gender Reassignment

59 minutes ago
Russia's Patrushev, China's Wang Discuss Strengthe ..

Russia's Patrushev, China's Wang Discuss Strengthening of Bilateral Security - M ..

59 minutes ago
 Israel MPs approve key judicial reform clause as p ..

Israel MPs approve key judicial reform clause as protests flare

59 minutes ago
 Hina Khar calls for realizing blue economy potenti ..

Hina Khar calls for realizing blue economy potential

59 minutes ago
 Syria's Return to Arab League Will Help Solve Syri ..

Syria's Return to Arab League Will Help Solve Syrian Crisis-UN Envoy

59 minutes ago
 N.Korea to Receive Chinese Delegation as First For ..

N.Korea to Receive Chinese Delegation as First Foreign Guests After Pandemic - S ..

1 hour ago
 Death toll rises to 33 in Cameroon building collap ..

Death toll rises to 33 in Cameroon building collapse

1 hour ago

More Stories From World