UN Team Completes Trip To Afghanistan To Appraise Situation, Engage Authorities -Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 05:40 PM

A United Nations team led by the Deputy UN Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has completed a four-day trip to Afghanistan to appraise the situation in the country and engage the government on a number of issues, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement

"Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, Executive Director of UN Women Sima Bahous and Assistant Secretary-General of the Department of Political, Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations Khaled Khiari completed a four-day visit to Afghanistan to appraise the situation, engage de facto authorities and underscore UN solidarity with the Afghan people," the statement said on Friday.

In meetings with the authorities in Kabul and Kandahar, the delegation directly conveyed the alarm over the recent government decree banning women from working for national and international non-governmental organizations, the statement said.

"(The move) undermines the work of numerous organizations helping millions of vulnerable Afghans," the statement also said.

The visit followed a series of high-level discussions on Afghanistan the delegation engaged in across the Persian Gulf and Asia, whereby it met with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Islamic Development Bank leaders, as well as groups of Afghan women in Ankara and Islamabad and a group of ambassadors and special envoys to Afghanistan based in Doha, the statement added.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said the government will have to address the issue of inclusiveness as well as respect for the rights of national minorities and women.

