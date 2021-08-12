UrduPoint.com

UN Team in Guinea Supporting Authorities to Prevent Marburg Virus Spread - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The United Nations is assisting authorities in Guinea to prevent and control the spread of the Marburg virus disease after it was detected for the first time in the West African country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

On Monday, Guinea confirmed its first-ever case of the Marburg virus, which causes heavy hemorrhagic fever. Health officials in Guinea confirmed that one man had died from the Marburg disease. The deceased was based in the Gueckedou district in the south of the country, where cases of Ebola were registered earlier this year.

"Our colleagues [in Guinea] tell us that authorities... confirmed the first case of the Marburg virus disease in the country.

The UN team led by the resident coordinator Vincent Martin is working to meet urgent needs including the infection prevention and control."

Dujarric said the UN team is also helping to strengthen contact tracing, treatment and cross-border monitoring capacity in the country.

A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) team has been working on the ground to respond through risk assessment, disease surveillance, community mobilization, testing, clinical care, prevention and logistical support.

The Marburg virus shares similarities with avian flu and the middle East respiratory syndrome, given that the virus is believed to be transmitted from animals to humans. Related to Ebola, the Marburg virus is highly fatal but low in transmissibility.

