UN Team Urges Repatriation of Foreign Fighters From Syria to Avert Further Radicalization

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The international community needs to enhance efforts to repatriate foreign nationals suspected of being linked to terrorist groups from detention camps in northern Syria to prevent their further radicalization and punish them in line with the legal systems of their countries of origin, the coordinator of the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIL, Al-Qaida and Taliban (the first two outlawed in Russia), Edmund Fitton-Brown, told Sputnik in an interview.

Asked if the threat of radicalization of camp residents in the north of Syria was growing, Fitton-Brown replied in the affirmative.

"I think that's widely recognized by the whole international community. The international community disagrees on what are the solutions to these displaced and detained people, but they all agree that it's a serious problem, both humanitarian and security.

And this issue of radicalization ... It's quite clear that the guards of some of these camps are not able to police the insides of the camps," he said.

Fitton-Brown stressed that the United Nations was looking at the problem "very actively with a range of concerned member states, Russia included."

"There's a need for everybody to pull together and find some way that includes more efforts by member states to bring home their own nationals, but it may also include the need for some kind of enhanced understanding with individual member states who may be able to help with processing at least some of these people who are facing legal cases," he continued.