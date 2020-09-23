UrduPoint.com
UN Thanks Putin For 'Generous' Vaccine Offer, Medical Staff To Study Proposal - Spokesman

Wed 23rd September 2020

UN Thanks Putin for 'Generous' Vaccine Offer, Medical Staff to Study Proposal - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The United Nations is grateful for Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to provide vaccine for the novel coronavirus to all UN staff, and the organization's medical staff will study the proposal, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin in his address to the UN General Assembly offered to provide UN employees with the Sputnik V vaccines free of charge.

"We thank President Putin for his generous offer which will be studied by our medical services," Dujarric said.

More Stories From World

