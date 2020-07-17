UN Thanks Russia for Being First to Agree to Airlift COVID-19 Patients - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The United Nations expressed gratitude to Russia for being first air carrier to agree to transfer COVID-19 patients on UN medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) flights, a joint statement by Russia and the organization said on Thursday.

The United Nations, represented by Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare, and the Russian delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Transport Alexander Neradko, held their sixth annual aviation talks on Wednesday.

"Khare expressed his gratitude to the Russian Federation for their contributions in the global efforts aimed at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and more specifically for being the first UN air carrier to agree to carry COVID-19 patients on MEDEVAC flights," the statement said.

"Their willingness to support the United Nations by allowing their operators to provide life-saving services in Mali, Afghanistan and Sudan is highly appreciated."

The two sides addressed aviation services provided by Russia to UN peace operations, including measures taken in response to the pandemic, aircraft equipment, aircrew requirements and accommodation, the statement said.

Khare also informed the Russian delegation that his department had made significant progress toward ensuring that the United Nations' payment obligations to air operators had been met.

The statement added that Khare accepted the invitation extended by Neradko to attend the next meeting of the annual aviation talks in 2021 in Moscow during the International Aviation and Space Show MAKS-2021.