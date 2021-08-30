UrduPoint.com

UN To Adjust Footprint In Afghanistan Depending On Needs, Security Situation - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The United Nations will adjust the number of its personnel in Afghanistan depending on the organization's operational needs and the security situation on the ground, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov called on the United Nations to return its officials who have been evacuated back to the country to address the possible outflow of Afghan refugees to other countries.

"The UN will adjust our footprint depending on our operational needs as well as the security situation," Dujarric said.

