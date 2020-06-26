UN to Allocate $140Mln From Central Emergency Fund for Anticipated Disasters - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Up to $140 million will be allocated from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund to assist people ahead of foreseeable humanitarian disasters worldwide, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Mark Lowcock, the emergency relief coordinator, will allocate up to 140 million Dollars from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund programs in place to help people ahead of anticipated humanitarian disasters," Dujarric said.

He added that the money will be used over the next 18 months.

The assistance will start with Somalia, which is expected to face increased humanitarian needs due to food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the damage to farmland by massive swarms of desert locusts.