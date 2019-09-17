UN to Always Keep Door Open for Trump to Attend Climate Summit - Deputy Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The United Nations would welcome US President Donald Trump's participation in the upcoming Climate Action Summit, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We will always keep the door open for the president of the United States to come to the Climate Summit," Mohammed said. "That would be amazing."

Mohammad said the upcoming conference is about demonstrating leadership in tackling the climate crisis, adding that only states with the most ambitious ideas will have an opportunity to take the world's body floor to share them during the high-level UN gathering.

On June 1, 2017, President Trump announced his intention to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. Under the terms of that treaty, the earliest possible effective US withdrawal date is November 4, 2020, according to the text of the legislation.

The Paris climate deal, seen as a major international agreement on climate, was signed in the French capital in 2015. The agreement, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The upcoming UN Climate Action Summit will take place in New York on September 23. World leaders are expected to present at the world's body concrete plans to enhance their national strategies with an objective to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent over the next 10 years and to net zero emissions by 2050.