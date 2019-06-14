UN to Boost Cooperation With Arab League to Address Conflicts in Middle East - Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Friday that the United Nations and the League of Arab States (LAS) would strengthen cooperation to resolve the current problems in the Middle Eastern region

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Friday that the United Nations and the League of Arab States (LAS) would strengthen cooperation to resolve the current problems in the middle Eastern region.

"The relationship between the Arab League and the UN is, at the present moment, witnessing a quantum leap, ... and we have decided that those Special Representatives and the Envoys of the UN will work more closely together with the Arab League in order to make sure that the strategies of the two organizations converge in the solution of so many difficult problems," Guterres said during a joint press briefing with LAS Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Earlier in the day, Guterres held a meeting with Gheit where they discussed the issues that the region currently faces, including Thursday's attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Guterres reiterated his concern about the incident in the Gulf and once again called for the clarification of the facts.

"We believe that the truth needs to be clearly established in relation to these attacks. We believe that responsibilities need to be clearly defined," he said.

The incident near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that links the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf, took place on Thursday. Front Altair and another tanker, Japanese-operated Kokuka Courageous, were affected by explosions and caught fire.

While the causes of the incident, which happened in the waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran, remain unknown, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo immediately pinned the blame on the Islamic republic, claiming that this assessment was based on intelligence.

The United States even announced that its USS Mason destroyer was on its way to the Gulf of Oman, which mounted the already aggravated tensions between the two countries. Meanwhile, Tehran has rebuffed all accusations.