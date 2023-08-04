UN to Close Office in Uganda on August 5 - Human Rights Commissioner

The United Nations' office in the capital of Uganda, Kampala, will officially finish its operation on August 5 as the African country did not renew the Host Country Agreement, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The United Nations' office in the capital of Uganda, Kampala, will officially finish its operation on August 5 as the African country did not renew the Host Country Agreement, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Friday.

"I regret that our office in Uganda had to close after 18 years, during which we were able to work closely with civil society, people from various walks of life in Uganda, as well as engaging with State institutions for the promotion and protection of the human rights of all Ugandans," Turk said in a statement.

The commissioner also said that "serious human rights challenges remain in the path to full enjoyment of human rights for all" in Uganda despite making much progress over the years.

Turk expressed concern over the human rights situation in Uganda ahead of the 2026 general election because of the "increasingly hostile environment in which human rights defenders, civil society actors and journalists are operating."

The UN's sub-offices in Gulu and Moroto closed on June 30 and July 31, respectively, according to the statement.