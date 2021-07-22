UrduPoint.com
UN To Closely Follow Implementation Of Ukraine's Law On Indigenous Peoples - OHCHR

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 10:20 PM

UN to Closely Follow Implementation of Ukraine's Law on Indigenous Peoples - OHCHR

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The UN will closely monitor the implementation of the law "On the Indigenous Peoples of Ukraine", which was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, it is important that the legislative act is in line with human rights, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, told Sputnik, referring to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

On Wednesday, Zelenskiy signed the law "On the indigenous peoples of Ukraine," which defines the Crimean Tatars, the Karaites and the Krymchaks as such.

The Russians are not included in the list of indigenous peoples. This law defines the rights of indigenous peoples in the state and the specifics of their implementation.

"Here's what the Human Rights Office says: We are reviewing this newly adopted law, and will closely follow how its provisions are implemented in practice. We note the importance that, as the first piece of legislation to introduce a definition of 'indigenous people' into Ukrainian legislation, it be in line with international human rights standards and serve to strengthen the rights of indigenous people in Ukraine," Haq said.

