UN to Conduct Internal Inquiry Into Benghazi Car Bomb Attack - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The United Nations will conduct an internal inquiry to investigate the details of the recent attack in the Libyan city of Benghazi, which resulted in the deaths of at least three UN employees, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said.

"We are not aware of any claims of responsibility for the car bomb. We will try to ascertain the facts behind the incident, including by conducting an internal inquiry," the statement, released late Tuesday, said.

Dujarric recalled that the UN Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack in the strongest terms during an emergency session on August 10.

On Saturday, a bomb-laden vehicle exploded near a food market in the west of the city. Three UN staff members were killed in the explosion. Libyan lawmaker Ali Saidi Qaidi told Sputnik that the blast targeted employees of the UN mission in Libya.

The attack took place amid the UN-brokered Eid al-Adha ceasefire, which was accepted both by the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord, two rival entities fighting for control over Libya.