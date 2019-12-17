UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN To Confirm N. Korea Workers Deported From Russia After Receiving Gov't Report - Source

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

UN to Confirm N. Korea Workers Deported From Russia After Receiving Gov't Report - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The United Nations cannot confirm at present the number of deported North Korean workers from Russia, but will be able to do so after Moscow submits a corresponding report within the next three months, a source in the world body told Sputnik on Monday.

"The United Nations will be able to officially confirm the deportation of all DPRK [North Korean] citizens who receive income in Russia after receiving the corresponding report from Russia within three months - until March 22nd," the source said.

In December of 2017, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2379 introducing sanctions against North Korea that required United Nations member states to deport North Korean migrant workers to their home country by December 22, 2019.

The source told Sputnik that the United Nations presently does not information about how many North Korean workers remain in Russia.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said in September that the number of North Korean migrant workers in Russia had fallen from 34,000 to 10,000 since the Resolution 2379 was adopted.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Moscow Russia North Korea March September December 2017 2019 All From

Recent Stories

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

7 minutes ago

Zimbabwe VP's wife in court on attempted murder, f ..

7 minutes ago

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Mi ..

25 minutes ago

Demonstrations against Modi's ideology continued i ..

25 minutes ago

Latvia on Verge of Worst Economic, Political Crisi ..

25 minutes ago

Roast potatoes, brown toast may cause cancer: Scie ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.