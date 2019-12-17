UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The United Nations cannot confirm at present the number of deported North Korean workers from Russia, but will be able to do so after Moscow submits a corresponding report within the next three months, a source in the world body told Sputnik on Monday.

"The United Nations will be able to officially confirm the deportation of all DPRK [North Korean] citizens who receive income in Russia after receiving the corresponding report from Russia within three months - until March 22nd," the source said.

In December of 2017, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2379 introducing sanctions against North Korea that required United Nations member states to deport North Korean migrant workers to their home country by December 22, 2019.

The source told Sputnik that the United Nations presently does not information about how many North Korean workers remain in Russia.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said in September that the number of North Korean migrant workers in Russia had fallen from 34,000 to 10,000 since the Resolution 2379 was adopted.