UN To Consider Ecuador's Request To Facilitate Dialogue If All Parties Agree - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

The UN is prepared to consider the Ecuadorian government's request to facilitate dialogue with various civil society sectors amid the unrest if all sides agree, Secretary-General spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The UN is prepared to consider the Ecuadorian government's request to facilitate dialogue with various civil society sectors amid the unrest if all sides agree, Secretary-General spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ecuador's Foreign Ministry said it informed the United Nations that Quito is ready to accept UN assistance in settling the issue of mass protests in the country.

"We have received a request from the government to facilitate a dialogue with different civil society sectors. The United Nations stands ready to consider a role in supporting dialogue if this engagement is accepted by all the relevant parties," Haq said.

Unrest erupted across Ecuador earlier this month after President Lenin Moreno imposed austerity measures, the most severe of which was the suspension of fuel subsidies, in accordance with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to receive a $4.

2 billion loan.

"The Secretary-General is concerned about the recent developments in Ecuador. He recalls the right of peaceful assembly in accordance with international law, and calls on all actors to reduce tensions, avoid acts of violence and exercise maximum restraint," Haq added.

The protests have since evolved into wide-ranging set of demands that have activated many social groups, including farmers, students, indigenous peoples and more. Moreno declared a state of emergency and moved his government from Quito to the port city Guayaquil last week.

