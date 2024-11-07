Open Menu

UN To Consider 'enhanced Protection' Of Lebanon Cultural Sites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 10:44 PM

UN to consider 'enhanced protection' of Lebanon cultural sites

The UN's cultural body on Thursday said it will meet this month to consider enhanced protection of cultural sites in Lebanon as Israeli presses its bombardment campaign against Hezbollah

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The UN's cultural body on Thursday said it will meet this month to consider enhanced protection of cultural sites in Lebanon as Israeli presses its bombardment campaign against Hezbollah.

A special session of a UNESCO committee will be held in the Paris headquarters on November 18 to consider adding Lebanese cultural properties on the list of sites under "enhanced protection" as well as more funding, it said.

It warned the conflict between militant group Hezbollah and Israel presents "serious risks of irreparable damage to Lebanon's world cultural and natural heritage".

The body said the first remote analyses have not yet "identified visible damage" to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of the Roman temple of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon and the Phoenician port of Tyre in the south.

"However, these preliminary assessments will have to be complemented by more precise field inspections when the situation permits."

UNESCO said cultural property inscribed on the International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection benefits from "high level immunity" from military attacks.

"Criminal prosecutions and sanctions, conducted by the competent authorities, may apply in cases where individuals do not respect the enhanced protection granted to a cultural property," it said.

More than 100 Lebanese lawmakers issued an appeal earlier Thursday to the United Nations, demanding the protection of heritage sites in areas heavily bombed by Israel during its war with Hezbollah.

jf-sjw/jh/ach

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Immunity Paris Temple Lebanon May November Criminals From

Recent Stories

UN to consider 'enhanced protection' as Lebanon wa ..

UN to consider 'enhanced protection' as Lebanon warns heritage at risk

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine hospital hit, one killed, in 'massive' Rus ..

Ukraine hospital hit, one killed, in 'massive' Russian strike: official

2 minutes ago
 HEC Sindh chairman for further improving quality o ..

HEC Sindh chairman for further improving quality of education

2 minutes ago
 Climate change poses significant challenge for und ..

Climate change poses significant challenge for underprivileged:Rubina Khalid

2 minutes ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

7 minutes ago
 Submerged cemeteries pile pain on Spain flood surv ..

Submerged cemeteries pile pain on Spain flood survivors

7 minutes ago
Biden urges Americans to 'bring down temperature' ..

Biden urges Americans to 'bring down temperature' after Trump win

7 minutes ago
 Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem chur ..

Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem church compound

7 minutes ago
 Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled ..

Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled from France

18 minutes ago
 Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia ..

Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to four: official

18 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi g ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security p ..

18 minutes ago
 IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI ..

IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI founder meeting order

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World