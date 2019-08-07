UN to Continue Aid Assistance to Venezuela Amid New US Sanctions - Spokesman

The UN system will continue cooperating with Venezuela on humanitarian assistance amid new US sanctions, Secretary-General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The UN system will continue cooperating with Venezuela on humanitarian assistance amid new US sanctions, Secretary-General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to block the property of Venezuela's government in US jurisdiction including the assets of the country's central bank and the PDVSA oil company.

"We have taken note of those latest announcements. We as far as the UN system is concerned, will continue to cooperate with the Venezuelan authorities and other national and international actors to address the needs of the Venezuelan population," Dujarric said.

Dujarric said that the United Nations expects all stakeholders to comply with humanitarian principles and allow assistance to enter Venezuela.

Venezuela's political crisis deepened in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself to be Venezuela's interim president. Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.