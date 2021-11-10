UrduPoint.com

UN To Continue Operation In Ethiopia After Employees' Detention - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:13 PM

The United Nations will continue its operation in Ethiopia following the recent detention of its staffers, the UN spokesperson in Ethiopia told Sputnik on Wednesday

On Tuesday, the UN said that 16 of its local employees in Addis Ababa were detained, while six others were already been released. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric noted that Ethiopia provided no explanation.

"We can confirm that around 70 trucks drivers contracted by the UN and INGO international non-governmental organization) partners in Ethiopia have been detained. We are liaising with the government of Ethiopia to understand the reasons behind their arrest and detention. The UN in Ethiopia is here to stay and deliver and will continue to work with the government of Ethiopia and with local and international partners to support millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance across the country," the spokesperson said.

