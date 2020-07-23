UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Thursday that the third session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee would be held on August 24

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Thursday that the third session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee would be held on August 24.

"We have now firmed up plans to convene the third session of the Syrian-led and Syrian- owned Constitutional Committee," Pedersen said.

"Earlier this week, I was able to confirm with the Co-Chair nominated by the Syrian government and the Co-Chair nominated by the Syrian opposition that we will begin in Geneva on 24 August - provided that travel conditions do not change."