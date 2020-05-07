UN to Decide Soon on Whether Staff in New York Will Work From Home in June - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The UN Senior Emergency Management Group will soon make a recommendation to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about whether to extend his decision directing personnel to work from home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak beyond May, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

In April, Guterres ordered all non-essential staff working at the UN headquarters to telecommute until the end of May.

"The Senior Emergency Management group will be meeting soon [and] will make a recommendation to the Secretary-General, which will be based on the advice of senior officials and, of course, medical advice, and we will all then be informed," Dujarric said.

The decision to allow UN employees to work from home was made on March 14, as the COVID-19 infection began spreading throughout New York City.

As of Thursday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed a total of 178,351 COVID-19 cases in the city.