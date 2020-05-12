UN to Deliver About 5,000 Tons of Medical Supplies to Yemen to Fight COVID-19 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The United Nations continues to boost humanitarian assistance to Yemen amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and will deliver about 5,000 metric tons of medical supplies into the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The United Nations and our humanitarian partners in Yemen are responding by focusing on case management, risk mitigation, community engagement and the protection of the wider public health system," Dujarric said. "More than 125 metric tons of supplies are already in the country, while 4,836 metric tons are in the pipeline."

The supplies include 1,000 Intensive Care Unit beds, 417 ventilators, 52,400 tests and 755,000 pieces of personal protective equipment, Dujarric said.

He added that to further strengthen the COVID-19 response and avoid the possible closure of 31 out of 41 essential humanitarian programs in Yemen in weeks ahead, the United Nations urgently seeks up to $2 billion in funding.

According to Dujarric, 58 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Yemen so far. However, he said, the actual number of people infected with the virus throughout the country is very likely to be underreported, given the state of the health care system, weakened by the prolonged armed conflict.