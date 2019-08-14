UrduPoint.com
UN To Deploy More Staff In Yemen's Aden In Coming Days - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

UN to Deploy More Staff in Yemen's Aden in Coming Days - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The United Nations plans to deploy more personnel to the Yemeni port city of Aden shortly after an escalation of violence last week, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United Nations currently has more than 300 national and international staff working in Aden," the statement said. "More UN international staff are scheduled to arrive in Aden in the coming days."

The statement added that the United Nations urged all parties to preserve the ceasefire currently prevailing in Aden and engage in negotiations to settle the differences.

On Saturday, the Southern Transitional Council captured the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, defeating the forces loyal to internationally recognized President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. The clashes have already left at least 40 people dead and 260 wounded.

The Yemeni conflict between the government and the rebel Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2015. On August 7, separatists supporting the Southern Transitional Council engaged in clashes with their former allies, pro-government forces in Aden.

