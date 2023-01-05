UN to Dissolve Fact-Finding Mission to Olenivka, Security Requirements Not Met - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The United Nations will disband its Olenivka fact-finding mission given that the conditions for safe deployment have not been met, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General has decided to disband his fact-finding mission regarding the 29 July 2022 incident in Olenivka, Ukraine, in the absence of conditions required for the deployment of the mission to the site," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the Olenivka detention center was shelled by Ukrainian troops in late July 2022. The death toll from the shelling has reached 53 and the number of wounded has surpassed 130, according to the local authorities.

Dujarric said the main reason for disbanding the fact-finding mission is the security situation and the lack of "clear safety," Dujarric said.

The United Nations does not feel that it has received them, Duarric added.