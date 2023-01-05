UrduPoint.com

UN To Dissolve Fact-Finding Mission To Olenivka, Security Requirements Not Met - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 11:36 PM

UN to Dissolve Fact-Finding Mission to Olenivka, Security Requirements Not Met - Spokesman

The United Nations will disband its Olenivka fact-finding mission given that the conditions for safe deployment have not been met, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The United Nations will disband its Olenivka fact-finding mission given that the conditions for safe deployment have not been met, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General has decided to disband his fact-finding mission regarding the 29 July 2022 incident in Olenivka, Ukraine, in the absence of conditions required for the deployment of the mission to the site," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the Olenivka detention center was shelled by Ukrainian troops in late July 2022. The death toll from the shelling has reached 53 and the number of wounded has surpassed 130, according to the local authorities.

Dujarric said the main reason for disbanding the fact-finding mission is the security situation and the lack of "clear safety," Dujarric said.

The United Nations does not feel that it has received them, Duarric added.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia SITE July From

Recent Stories

US to Include 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Weap ..

US to Include 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Weapons Package for Ukraine - Repo ..

1 minute ago
 US House Starts Day With 7th Failed Ballot to Elec ..

US House Starts Day With 7th Failed Ballot to Elect Speaker as Republican Dissen ..

1 minute ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi condoles with families of m ..

President Dr Arif Alvi condoles with families of martyrs

1 minute ago
 UN Chief Welcomes Putin's Order for 36-hours of Ce ..

UN Chief Welcomes Putin's Order for 36-hours of Ceasefire in Ukraine - Spokesper ..

1 minute ago
 Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Ukraine ce ..

Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Ukraine ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas ..

8 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v Sri Lanka 2nd T20I scores

Cricket: India v Sri Lanka 2nd T20I scores

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.