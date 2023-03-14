UrduPoint.com

UN To Do Everything To Preserve Grain Agreement Integrity, Ensure Continuity - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 03:00 AM

UN to Do Everything to Preserve Grain Agreement Integrity, Ensure Continuity - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will do everything possible to keep the grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative - going forward, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The UN notes the announcement made today by the Russian Federation regarding an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative for 60 days. The UN Secretary-General has confirmed that he will do everything possible to preserve the integrity of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and ensure continuity," Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food price Index has decreased for ten consecutive months since reaching record levels in March 2022, the statement said.

This only demonstrates the need for the grain agreement and its positive impact, the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Russia does not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after it expired for the second time on March 18, but would agree to extend it only for 60 days.

On July 22, 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations reached an agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Facilitating the export of Russian grain and fertilizer was part of the package deal, which Moscow repeatedly said has not been fully fulfilled.

