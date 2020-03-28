UN to donate 250,000 masks to hospitals in New York City as coronavirus death tally soars

The United Nations Saturday announced a donation of 250,000 protective face masks to medical facilities in New York City, where coronavirus cases continue to surge, with hospital staff working as they battle a growing death toll and infections at the US epicenter of the global pandemic

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The United Nations Saturday announced a donation of 250,000 protective face masks to medical facilities in New York City, where coronavirus cases continue to surge, with hospital staff working as they battle a growing death toll and infections at the US epicenter of the global pandemic.

These masks located in UN stores in New York will be given to the medical professionals in the city who have been working courageously, selflessly, and tirelessly in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the boroughs in the hope that they play some small role in saving lives, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in statement released by his spokesman.

"To us, New York is not just our home or the headquarters of the United Nations," the statement said. "It is a vibrant international capital through which the world communicates, debates, trades, and prospers".

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will take possession of the masks at a brief handover ceremony later in the day, Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief's spokesman, told reporters.

Meanwhile, The United States surpassed Italy and China this week to become the country with the most coronavirus cases in the world with more than 102,963 known cases, according to CNN's tally. At least 1,590 people have died in the US, with at least 402 of those deaths reported on Friday alone.

More than a third of the country's cases are in New York -- which has been in a partial lockdown for a week as officials try to slow the spread of the virus and hospitals scramble to keep up with the patients streaming in.

The state's health care system is already overwhelmed. One hospital was forced to create a makeshift morgue, and another reported 13 patient deaths in 24 hours. New York and its National Guard are now assembling four 1,000-bed temporary, overflow hospitals in existing buildings.

The rate of new cases may be slowing in New York, but New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says it may take 21 days for the state to hit its peak and begins going down.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the majority of patients in New York and other US cities were the elderly or sick, but more young and healthy people are now becoming seriously ill, US public health officials and medical personnel say.

"Now it's 50-year-olds, 40-year-olds, 30-year-olds," one respiratory therapist, who works at the Jewish Medical Center in the New York City borough of Queens.

They "didn't listen about not going out or protecting themselves and washing their hands," he added.

"To watch somebody in their thirties die, it's hard. You can't have visitors. They're in the room by themselves on a ventilator. It's very depressing."Governor Cuomo has ordered hospitals to increase their capacity by 50 percent, or even double it if possible, as the state's coronavirus death tally soars.