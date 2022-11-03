UN to Evaluate How Changes at Twitter Impact Its Communications on Platform - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United Nations is seeing fast-moving developments on Twitter and will evaluate how the changes may impact its communication on the social media platform, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik.

"We are seeing the fast-moving developments at Twitter and, as the situation evolves, will need to evaluate if and how these changes in areas including fees for verification and content moderation may impact how we communicate on the platform," Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who recently completed the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, has introduced a new verification policy that requires users to pay $8 per month to get verified and be able use advanced Twitter features.

Despite encountering some criticism for the new policy, Musk said he believes it is important to make Twitter independent from advertising revenue.

The United Nations has extensively relied on Twitter to communicate with the public. The world body's main account has 16 million followers, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has 1.9 million followers and the Office of the UN Spokesperon has 900,000 followers.