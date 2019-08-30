UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN To 'facilitate' Evacuations From Syria Desert Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:27 PM

UN to 'facilitate' evacuations from Syria desert camp

The United Nations said Friday it will help evacuate civilians from an "abysmal" Syrian desert camp near the border with Jordan, after a mission last week determined who wanted to leave

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The United Nations said Friday it will help evacuate civilians from an "abysmal" Syrian desert camp near the border with Jordan, after a mission last week determined who wanted to leave.

"We are ready to facilitate" evacuations from the Rukban camp, said Panos Moumtzis, the UN's Syria humanitarian chief.

"We want to make sure it happens in a voluntary way," he told AFP during an interview in Beirut, describing the situation in the settlement as "abysmal".

According to the UN official, around 12,700 people remain in the isolated Rukban camp near a base used by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State (IS) group.

The Syrian government and key backer Russia said in February they had opened corridors out of the camp, calling on residents to leave.

More than half of the original population has left in the past months, the United Nations says.

The UN and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent sent a mission to the camp last week to determine how many people remained inside and who wanted to leave, the UN official said.

"A little bit more than a third of them want to leave," Moumtzis said.

"The vast majority want to go into government-held areas and some others want to go to the north," held by the opposition, he added.

Some 47 percent of surveyed camp residents said they wantedto stay, citing reasons including "security concerns" and "fear of detention".

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Beirut February Border From Government Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Kashmir freedom movement to succeed: Ghulam Sarwar ..

47 seconds ago

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) ..

49 seconds ago

Artists, employees of Lok Virsa organize rally to ..

51 seconds ago

Stock Exchange stays bearish

53 seconds ago

International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIU ..

55 seconds ago

Pakistan sent strong message to international com ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.