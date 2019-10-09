UrduPoint.com
UN To Go 'Full Speed Ahead' With Syrian Constitutional Committee Despite Turkish Offensive

The United Nations is determined to move forward with the launching of the Syrian Constitutional Committee despite Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Wednesday

"We certainly intend to go full speed ahead with the launch of the Constitutional Committee, and we are continuing with that process," Haq said. "Mr. Pedersen is going by his work. We certainly hope and expect that this process will continue."

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of a long-promised military incursion in Syria, dubbed Peace Spring, aimed at clearing the border area of Kurdish fighters.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is set to convene for the first time in Geneva on October 30. The body is tasked with reviewing Syria's main body of law and is expected to launch a political settlement in Syria. The committee comprises 150 members with equal representation from Syria's government, opposition and civil society.

The initial agreement to form such a committee was reached during the meeting of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi.

