UN to Go 'Full Speed' With Syrian Constitutional Committee Despite Turkish Offensive

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The United Nations is determined to go forward with the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee as planned despite the Turkish offensive in the northern Syria UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Wednesday.

"We certainly intend to go full speed ahead with the launch of the Constitutional Committee, and we are continuing with that process," Haq said. "Mr. Pedersen is going by his work. We certainly hope and expect that this process will continue."