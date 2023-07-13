UN to Hold Emergency Meeting on Latest North Korea ICBM Launch - UK Mission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch on Thursday, the UK Mission to the UN tweeted on their profile.

"The Security Council will hold an urgent meeting tomorrow afternoon after DPRK launched an intercontinental ballistic missile today," the UK Mission posted.

According to the Mission, it is the fourth ICBM test this year and it is in breach of UN Security Council resolutions.