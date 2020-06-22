UN to Hold General Debate Virtually in September, Leaders May Speak In-Person - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The General Debate week of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly will take place in September, virtually, but heads of state may possibly be allowed to deliver their messages in-person, UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said in a press conference on Monday.

"It is clear that at this stage, given the limitations on international travel as the result of the COVID-19 [novel coronavirus] pandemic, the meeting will be virtual, and it will still be in September," Muhammad-Bande said.

He added that heads of state will also be able to come to the UN headquarters and deliver their messages in-person if they wish to do so.

Earlier, Muhammad-Bande in a letter to member states proposed to use pre-recorded messages by world leaders during the annual gathering in New York that is planned for September 24-30.