UN to Hold High-Level Meeting on Monday to Commemorate 75th Anniversary of Creation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The United Nations will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the organization's creation, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled to address the event on behalf of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Leaders at the meeting are expected to adopt the "Declaration on the commemoration of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations," expressing their continued commitment to multilateralism, according to a UN agenda.

The event is scheduled to begin at 13:00 GMT.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on Thursday that Lavrov would address the high-level UN meeting on behalf of the six CSTO member states - Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.