UN To Issue Humanitarian Flash Appeal For Afghanistan Within Next 10 Days - Official

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United Nations will issue a flash appeal to prevent further deterioration of the already dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan in the coming days, UN Deputy Special Representative and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

The UN official said that out of the $1.3 billion requested to respond to the crisis in Afghanistan this year, the United Nations has so far received less than $400 million.

"Unfortunately, levels of funding provided to the United Nations to respond to those needs have not been commensurate.

We will be issuing flash appeal in the course of the next 10 days outlining our needs," Alakbarov said. "It is extremely important that we prevent Afghanistan from descending into a further humanitarian catastrophe."

Alakbarov said World Food Programme's food stores in Afghanistan will run out by the end of September without additional support.

"To keep the current demand, we need at least $200 million only for the food sector," he pointed out.

