UN To Issue Humanitarian Response Plan For Central America In September - US Official

Thu 29th July 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The United Nations will issue a humanitarian response plan in September to address issues that are driving a surge of asylum-seeking migrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to come to the United States, a senior US administration official said during a conference call.

"The United Nations is going to issue a humanitarian response plan in September," the official told reporters.

The official added that Japan, South Korea, Israel and a number of other countries have agreed to increase engagement in Central America and over 150 US businesses have expressed interest in investing in the region as well in order to help improve life in the Northern Triangle countries.

More Stories From World

