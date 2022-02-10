UrduPoint.com

UN To Issue New Policy On Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokesperson

The United Nations headquarters complex in New York City will soon make a new recommendation on the requirement to wear masks inside the building following the state's decision to lift the mandate for indoor places, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state will lift its indoor mask mandate for businesses starting on Thursday. However, Hochul said counties and cities will be able to maintain their own mask requirements.

"I spoke to our medical service this morning, they are waiting to see exactly what the new regulation will be," Dujarric said after Hochul's announcement. "We are fully aware of what is going on and we'll make the necessary adjustments."

Dujarric said the UN Occupational Safety and Health Committee will assess the situation inside the United Nations headquarters and make a medical recommendation to the world body's senior leadership.

New York reintroduced its mask mandate for indoor places on December 13 after a statewide surge in cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant.

