UN To Keep Tackling Issue Of IS Foreign Fighters Captured In Syria Within ISSG - Pedersen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The United Nations will continue to address the issue of Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) foreign fighters captured in Syria within the International Syria Support Group (ISSG), UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen told Sputnik.

"This is an important issue and it is absolutely one of the issues that is being discussed. We have this change in Al-Hawl [refugee] camp and, obviously, this is something that we are addressing on the regular basis at the meetings we are having within the ISSG Group in Geneva and we will continue to address that," Pederesen said.

In August, Russia's Deputy Permanent UN Representative Gennady Kuzmin said some 3,000 people linked to the IS and its affiliates remained in Syria.

Earlier in August, US Special Representative for the Global Coalition to Defeat the IS James Jeffrey said that about 10,000 IS fighters had been captured and were held in northeast Syria.

The IS is an international terror organization that is actively disseminating ideas of radical islam across the world. The group seized huge territories in Syria and Iraq in 2014, which were later retaken by the countries' governments. The organization has also claimed responsibility for a number of terror attacks globally.

