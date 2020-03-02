UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN To Need More Funding For Syria If Nothing Changes In Idlib - Refugee Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 02:26 PM

UN to Need More Funding for Syria If Nothing Changes in Idlib - Refugee Agency

The United Nations will require more funding to help Syria if the situation in the Idlib province remains as dire as it is now, Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The United Nations will require more funding to help Syria if the situation in the Idlib province remains as dire as it is now, Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

A new bout of fighting has prompted many people to seek safety elsewhere, either in Idlib or in neighboring countries, including Turkey. Ankara said last week it was opening its borders with Europe for refugees to pass.

"We have some funds. The UN appealed for some funds but, of course, we will need more if the situation continues to be difficult like that," Grandi said.

He further expressed hope that the hostilities would end so that aid workers could get more access.

The escalation in Idlib was triggered when the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) began a large-scale offensive against Syrian government forces, which returned fire.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Turkish troops, who were not supposed to be there, were caught in the shelling � there were reports of 33 deaths and more than 30 injured. Russia swiftly ensured the Syrian forces stopped the offensive so that the injured and dead could be evacuated to Turkey.

The 2018 Russian-Turkish memorandum retains the status quo on the Turkish military presence in Idlib, but only under condition that all terrorists and radical groups leave the de-escalation zone by October 15, 2018. Moscow and Ankara agreed to take effective measures to ensure stable ceasefire in the zone and to conduct joint patrols.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said in the past that Ankara has not managed to fulfill some of its commitments, including distinguishing terrorists from moderate opposition.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Terrorist Fire United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Riyadh Idlib Ankara October 2018 All From Government Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

No impact from coronavirus on operations: Dana Gas

3 minutes ago

Pakistan aim to finish ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ..

12 minutes ago

PAKISTAN vs SLOVENIA Davis Cup Tie World Group I P ..

15 minutes ago

Cooperation Program Signed Between OIC and KS reli ..

17 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Worried About Civilians Trapped ..

11 minutes ago

Refugee Outflow From Idlib Accelerates Over Matter ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.