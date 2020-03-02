UN to Need More Funding for Syria If Nothing Changes in Idlib - Refugee Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The United Nations will require more funding to help Syria if the situation in the Idlib province remains as dire as it is now, Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

A new bout of fighting has prompted many people to seek safety elsewhere, either in Idlib or in neighboring countries, including Turkey. Ankara said last week it was opening its borders with Europe for refugees to pass.

"We have some funds. The UN appealed for some funds but, of course, we will need more if the situation continues to be difficult like that," Grandi said.

He further expressed hope that the hostilities would end so that aid workers could get more access.

The escalation in Idlib was triggered when the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) began a large-scale offensive against Syrian government forces, which returned fire.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Turkish troops, who were not supposed to be there, were caught in the shelling � there were reports of 33 deaths and more than 30 injured. Russia swiftly ensured the Syrian forces stopped the offensive so that the injured and dead could be evacuated to Turkey.

The 2018 Russian-Turkish memorandum retains the status quo on the Turkish military presence in Idlib, but only under condition that all terrorists and radical groups leave the de-escalation zone by October 15, 2018. Moscow and Ankara agreed to take effective measures to ensure stable ceasefire in the zone and to conduct joint patrols.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said in the past that Ankara has not managed to fulfill some of its commitments, including distinguishing terrorists from moderate opposition.