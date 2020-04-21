UN to Outpace Record 1,480 Aid Trucks Sent in Syria From Turkey Last Month - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The United Nations is expected to send in April the largest number of trucks carrying humanitarian aid in northwest Syria from Turkey, outpacing the record 1,480-plus trucks sent in March, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"In March, over 1,480 trucks carrying food, shelter material, water, sanitation, hygiene and nutrition assistance were sent into northwest Syria through the Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa border crossings [in Turkey]," Dujarric said. "This is the largest number of trucks sent in a single month.

The pace of deliveries continues to increase in April... and 55 more trucks crossed today, setting the pace for another record."

During the first week of April, some 300 trucks delivered assistance for more than 2.8 million people currently displaced in the northwest of Syria, Dujarric said.

The United Nations remains concerned about a potential increase in humanitarian needs as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread throughout Syria, Dujarric added.

Syria has so far confirmed 39 cases of COVID-19 with at least three deaths, according to the John Hopkins University.