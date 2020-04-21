UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN To Outpace Record 1,480 Aid Trucks Sent In Syria From Turkey Last Month - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:50 PM

UN to Outpace Record 1,480 Aid Trucks Sent in Syria From Turkey Last Month - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The United Nations is expected to send in April the largest number of trucks carrying humanitarian aid in northwest Syria from Turkey, outpacing the record 1,480-plus trucks sent in March, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"In March, over 1,480 trucks carrying food, shelter material, water, sanitation, hygiene and nutrition assistance were sent into northwest Syria through the Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa border crossings [in Turkey]," Dujarric said. "This is the largest number of trucks sent in a single month.

The pace of deliveries continues to increase in April... and 55 more trucks crossed today, setting the pace for another record."

During the first week of April, some 300 trucks delivered assistance for more than 2.8 million people currently displaced in the northwest of Syria, Dujarric said.

The United Nations remains concerned about a potential increase in humanitarian needs as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread throughout Syria, Dujarric added.

Syria has so far confirmed 39 cases of COVID-19 with at least three deaths, according to the John Hopkins University.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Water Turkey March April Border From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

37 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

52 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

2 hours ago

All police officials actively discharging professi ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's GDP to Fall 15% by End of Q2 Due to COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.