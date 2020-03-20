UrduPoint.com
UN To Prepare Global Plan By Next Week On Preventing COVID-19 Crisis - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:57 PM

UN to Prepare Global Plan by Next Week on Preventing COVID-19 Crisis - Spokesman

The United Nations will launch a global humanitarian plan next week in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The United Nations will launch a global humanitarian plan next week in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The United Nations is working on a global humanitarian response plan which should be ready to launch next week," Dujarric said during a press briefing conducted via video conference.

Dujarric said UN agencies are concerned that the consequences of the pandemic for more than billion people who live in war zones and in humanitarian hot spots could be devastating.

Dujarric also said that the burden of the pandemic could result in other outbreaks in these places such as cholera, measles and yellow fever receiving less attention.

At present, UN agencies are in the process of identifying where humanitarian operations are being disrupted, Dujarric added.

Earlier in the month, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock released $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to help the World Health Organization and the UN Children's Fund to help contain COVID-19 in vulnerable countries.

