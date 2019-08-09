UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN To Present Credentials To New US Envoy Before General Assembly In September - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:39 PM

UN to Present Credentials to New US Envoy Before General Assembly in September - Spokesman

The next US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft will be presented with credentials before the opening of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 18, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The next US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft will be presented with credentials before the opening of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 18, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We are waiting to set a date for the presentation of credentials which is the first official step, which will happen, I have no doubt, well before the General Assembly gets underway," Dujarric said.

Dujarric added that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres looks forward to working with Craft on a number of issues, including the "important" relationships between the United States and the United Nations, in the same productive manner as it was done with her predecessor former US ambassador Nikki Haley.

On August 1, the US Senate confirmed the former Ambassador to Canada as the next US Ambassador to the United Nations. Craft will succeed Haley who stepped down from her post and left the office at the end of 2018.

Related Topics

Assembly Senate United Nations Canada Same United States August September 2018 Post From

Recent Stories

NAB arrests nine fake officers

24 seconds ago

Turkish Parties Renew Call on US to Extradite Cler ..

26 seconds ago

Moldova Approves Series of Tax Measures to Satisfy ..

29 seconds ago

Missouri Police Identify Armed Man Arrested at Wal ..

32 seconds ago

Ukraine's Aviation Regulator Defends Letting Russi ..

12 minutes ago

Governor Sarwar writes to EU, British parliamentar ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.