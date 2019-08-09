UN to Present Credentials to New US Envoy Before General Assembly in September - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The next US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft will be presented with credentials before the opening of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 18, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We are waiting to set a date for the presentation of credentials which is the first official step, which will happen, I have no doubt, well before the General Assembly gets underway," Dujarric said.

Dujarric added that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres looks forward to working with Craft on a number of issues, including the "important" relationships between the United States and the United Nations, in the same productive manner as it was done with her predecessor former US ambassador Nikki Haley.

On August 1, the US Senate confirmed the former Ambassador to Canada as the next US Ambassador to the United Nations. Craft will succeed Haley who stepped down from her post and left the office at the end of 2018.