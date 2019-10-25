UN to probe human rights abuse claims in Chile

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The UN said Thursday it would send a special mission to Chile to investigate allegations of human rights abuses, as the South American country is rocked by deadly anti-government protests.

"Having monitored the crisis in Chile since it began, I have decided to send a verification mission to examine the allegations of human rights violations," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet said in a tweet.