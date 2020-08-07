WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The United Nations and other humanitarian relief organizations plan to send relief supplies through the Lebanese port of Tripoli after Tuesday's explosion left facilities at Beirut's port unusable, spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Thursday.

"With the Beirut port inoperable, the UN and its partners are looking to adjust logistic networks for sustained operations. Humanitarian materials will likely be redirected through the Tripoli port," Haq said.

Haq warned that the shift could slow the delivery of supplies due to Tripoli's lower capacity to handle shipments.

Commercial satellite image of Beirut's port published by multiple news outlets show a huge crater now filled with sea water next to a grain silo building that partially survived the blast, which produced shockwaves equivalent to a 3.5 magnitude earthquake.

Every warehouse appeared flattened, leaving a twisted maze of steel skeletons, with the passenger ship Orient Queen blown on its side and other nearby vessels apparently destroyed.