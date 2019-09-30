UN To Release Syria Constitutional Cmte Members' Names When They Confirm - Pedersen
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:42 PM
The United Nations will announce the names of the members of the now-formed Syrian Constitutional Committee once the formally confirm their participation in that body, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Monday
"The names of the150 members will be released by the United Nations once all nominees have formally confirmed their participation," Pedersen told the UN Security Council.