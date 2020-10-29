UN to Resume In-Person Meetings at New York Headquarters Next Week - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) In-person meetings at the United Nations headquarters in New York are expected to resume next week after they were canceled on Tuesday because five diplomats tested positive for the novel coronavirus, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Unless things do not go according to plan, we expect meetings to restart next week, but, obviously, the contact-tracing needs to continue," Dujarric told reporters.

Physical meetings were suspended this week at the United Nations following the reports that diplomats who represent a country on the 15-member UN Security Council had contracted the novel coronavirus.

The United Nations Medical Services had initiated contact-tracing in cooperation with the affected mission.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a statement via Telegram that employees from the Russian mission who had been working in the UN Security Council tested negative for the novel coronavirus.