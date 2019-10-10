UrduPoint.com
UN To Scale Up Humanitarian Work In Areas Near Turkish Military Operations - Spokesman

Thu 10th October 2019 | 10:44 PM

The United Nations will boost its humanitarian operations in the areas adjacent to the places Turkey is conducting military operations in Syria, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The United Nations will boost its humanitarian operations in the areas adjacent to the places Turkey is conducting military operations in Syria, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are not located in the region where the conflict is taking place," Haq said. "We have humanitarian personnel in other areas where we believe people may be departing as they flee for safety. And so, we will be scaling up our operations in the nearby areas."

