UN to Send Humanitarian Mission to Idlib - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the world body is currently preparing a humanitarian mission to be sent to the Syrian province of Idlib.

"There is a preparation of a humanitarian mission exactly for this purpose," Guterres said when asked whether the United Nations plans to send its representatives to Idlib.