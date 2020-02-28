UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN To Send Humanitarian Mission To Idlib - Guterres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

UN to Send Humanitarian Mission to Idlib - Guterres

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020)   United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the world body is currently preparing a humanitarian mission to be sent to the Syrian province of Idlib.

"There is a preparation of a humanitarian mission exactly for this purpose," Guterres said when asked whether the United Nations plans to send its representatives to Idlib.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Idlib

Recent Stories

WHO Says Data on Coronavirus Disease Does Not Supp ..

3 minutes ago

Surplus wheat available in Tharparkar: DFC claims

3 minutes ago

Control room established for students appearing in ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Says Working With Hong Kong Health Authorities ..

3 minutes ago

Life in Kashmir still far from normalcy: Altaf Hus ..

3 minutes ago

Two corona suspects quarantined at Liaquat Univers ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.