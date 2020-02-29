UN To Send Humanitarian Mission To Idlib - Guterres
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the world body is currently preparing a humanitarian mission to be sent to the Syrian province of Idlib.
"There is a preparation of a humanitarian mission exactly for this purpose," Guterres said when asked whether the United Nations plans to send its representatives to Idlib.