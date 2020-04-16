UrduPoint.com
UN To Ship Millions Of Medical Supplies Globally Every Month Amid COVID-19 - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:02 PM

UN to Ship Millions of Medical Supplies Globally Every Month Amid COVID-19 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The United Nations will ship medical equipment, including personal protective gear, to countries in need of assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic every month, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Thursday during a briefing.

Tedros said that the WHO, together with the World food Programme (WFP) and 'other partners inside and outside the UN,' launched the United Nations Supply Chain Task Force last week.

"Every month we will be shipping millions of supplies, including personal protective gear, respirators, lab equipment and oxygen, as well as medical and technical staff," Tedros said.

According to the WHO's chief, the task force will have hubs in eight countries and will be equipped with 16 Boeing 747 planes.

The WFP estimates that it will need approximately US$280 million to cover the costs of storing and moving supplies, while 'the costs of procuring supplies will be much greater.' Tedros appealed to donors and asked them to support the program.

